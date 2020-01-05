Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US, Aussie stars back bushfire relief

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Celebrities around the world are supporting Australia's bushfire relief efforts and urging their followers on social media to do so as well.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort

Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort 00:45

 Pink has pledged $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts [Video]Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $3 million dollars to the bushfire relief efforts in Australia through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Ruby Rose donates $50,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts [Video]Ruby Rose donates $50,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts

Ruby Rose has donated $50,000 Australian dollars to the ongoing bushfire relief efforts during a short trip back to her home in Australia.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Model raises more than $750,000 for Aussie bushfire relief by sending nudes to donors

Model raises more than $750,000 for Aussie bushfire relief by sending nudes to donorsAn American model has raised more than NZ$750,000 for the Australian bushfire victims by promising to send nude selfies to those who donate.Los Angeles woman...
New Zealand Herald

From Thor to Fleabag, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief

SYDNEY: Social media stars and sporting champions are splashing the cash for Australian bushfire relief efforts and urging fans to do the same.
Bangkok Post


Tweets about this

BohemianDi

Di ❤️🌍🍀🍁🌎❤️ RT @BourneNatural: US, Aussie stars back #bushfire #relief - https://t.co/iWo55uP5su https://t.co/qi0cTjHeyi 6 days ago

BourneNatural

BourneNaturalBeauty US, Aussie stars back #bushfire #relief - https://t.co/iWo55uP5su https://t.co/qi0cTjHeyi 6 days ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest US, Aussie stars back bushfire relief https://t.co/13HpU81BCe via @skinnergj 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.