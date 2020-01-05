Lex de Grauw 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/BgJNuLnbVD @SBSNews 1 hour ago

🔥🔥JudyR 💧🌳🐨🦘🐝🐸🦇🐬🐳🐊🦢🦔🦉 RT @Margaretmaryle3: 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/81f2jzLeXt via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/81f2jzLeXt via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

Max Power 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/8OlHzFPSQj via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

Matt Cooperberg RT @mfrydenberg: @dr_coops @USANZUrology Thanks Matt, awful for the communities affected - loss of life both human, stock and wildlife, los… 5 hours ago

Mark Frydenberg AM @dr_coops @USANZUrology Thanks Matt, awful for the communities affected - loss of life both human, stock and wildli… https://t.co/Mn988HaMV3 1 day ago