Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Authorities fear hundreds of properties have been damaged or destroyed overnight in the ongoing bushfire disaster sweeping NSW.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires [Video]Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires

An overview of the Batemans Bay evacuation center in Hanging Rock as the NSW bushfire looms in New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday (December 31). "Community meetings will be held in Nundle and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published

Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions [Video]Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian bushfires: Out-of-control blazes burn across NSW and Victoria as thousands retreat to beaches

Australian bushfires: Out-of-control blazes burn across NSW and Victoria as thousands retreat to beachesThe decade closed in an inferno in Australia with holidaymakers huddled on the beaches, whole towns devoured, dozens of homes destroyed and at least two lives...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gadgets_S_J

💧🌱 (Thug)meister #RaiseTheRate 🏳️‍🌈 friendly RT @opa1420: 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/BgJNuLnbVD @SBSNews 53 minutes ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/BgJNuLnbVD @SBSNews 1 hour ago

Jasonsmumr

🔥🔥JudyR 💧🌳🐨🦘🐝🐸🦇🐬🐳🐊🦢🦔🦉 RT @Margaretmaryle3: 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/81f2jzLeXt via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

Margaretmaryle3

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/81f2jzLeXt via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

max_power50

Max Power 'An awful day': At least 60 homes lost in NSW bushfires https://t.co/8OlHzFPSQj via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

dr_coops

Matt Cooperberg RT @mfrydenberg: @dr_coops @USANZUrology Thanks Matt, awful for the communities affected - loss of life both human, stock and wildlife, los… 5 hours ago

mfrydenberg

Mark Frydenberg AM @dr_coops @USANZUrology Thanks Matt, awful for the communities affected - loss of life both human, stock and wildli… https://t.co/Mn988HaMV3 1 day ago

gwsyeojin

lat (2020) RT @1970SKELSO: please start paying attention to climate change, so many people are losing homes because of what we've done to the world an… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.