US firefighters prepare to join bushfire battle in Australia

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Twenty veteran firefighters from Los Angeles will head to Australia on Monday to help tackle out-of-control bushfires. They've been selected because of their experience and expertise in cutting down large trees.
News video: 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis

'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis 00:44

 Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

'Returning The Favor': Angeles National Forest Service Sending Firefighters To Australia [Video]'Returning The Favor': Angeles National Forest Service Sending Firefighters To Australia

The Angeles National Forest Service is set to send 20 firefighters from different parts of the L.A. Metro area to Australia to help battle the raging wildfires devastating the country.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:26Published

Australian Firefighters Capture Harrowing Video While Evacuating [Video]Australian Firefighters Capture Harrowing Video While Evacuating

As fires continue, firefighters themselves must evacuate, Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published


Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman donate USD 500K to help battle Australia wildfires

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest to join the list of celebrities who have pledged to donate funds to support...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caMid-DaySBSCTV News

Sport24.co.za | Cricketers to pay tribute to Australia firefighters, brace for smoke delays

Australia and New Zealand cricketers will pay tribute to firefighters and bushfire victims during the third Test starting in Sydney on January 3.
News24 Also reported by •SBS

