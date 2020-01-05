Comedian Celeste Barber's bushfire fundraiser passes $20 million goal

bruce dessau News: Comedian's Appeal For Australian Bushfire Help Raises A$20m in 48 Hours https://t.co/xX1PGwTRK4 9 minutes ago VerminousSpice RT @9NewsAdel: The bushfire fundraiser started by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $17 million and shows now sign of… 9 minutes ago Jennifer Macey RT @smh: Australian comedian Celeste Barber's fundraiser for the NSW RFS has surpassed $25 million after an outpouring of support from inte… 9 minutes ago Cassie Wynne RT @9NewsMelb: The bushfire fundraiser started by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $17 million and shows now sign of… 57 minutes ago Samantha Brett RT @7NewsSydney: An Australian comedian, behind one of the country's biggest bushfire fundraisers, has told 7NEWS "someone needed to do som… 1 hour ago M. Usman Nasir Comedian Celeste Barber raises over $12million to help Australian's battling the blazes https://t.co/dfFjVlttES 2 hours ago