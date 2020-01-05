Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Comedian Celeste Barber's bushfire fundraiser passes $20 million goal

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Comedian Celeste Barber has raised $20 million for fire services battling Australian blazes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian comedian's bushfire fundraiser passes $20 million goal

Comedian Celeste Barber has raised $20 million for fire services battling Australian blazes.
SBS

Comedian raises $18 million-plus for fires

Comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $18 million for fire services battling Australian blazes.
SBS


Tweets about this

brucedes

bruce dessau News: Comedian's Appeal For Australian Bushfire Help Raises A$20m in 48 Hours https://t.co/xX1PGwTRK4 9 minutes ago

VerminousSpice

VerminousSpice RT @9NewsAdel: The bushfire fundraiser started by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $17 million and shows now sign of… 9 minutes ago

jennifermacey

Jennifer Macey RT @smh: Australian comedian Celeste Barber's fundraiser for the NSW RFS has surpassed $25 million after an outpouring of support from inte… 9 minutes ago

Cassie638

Cassie Wynne RT @9NewsMelb: The bushfire fundraiser started by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $17 million and shows now sign of… 57 minutes ago

samanthabrett

Samantha Brett RT @7NewsSydney: An Australian comedian, behind one of the country's biggest bushfire fundraisers, has told 7NEWS "someone needed to do som… 1 hour ago

usman7670

M. Usman Nasir Comedian Celeste Barber raises over $12million to help Australian's battling the blazes https://t.co/dfFjVlttES 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.