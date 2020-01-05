Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Smoke shuts Canberra child care centres

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Poor air quality in Canberra from bushfire smoke has seen child care centres across the capital shut as government departments relocate staff.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Child Abuse Charges Filed Against Carla Faith [Video]Child Abuse Charges Filed Against Carla Faith

The state has shut down her 4 child care facilities in Colorado Springs.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:52Published


Tweets about this

MarieCo92176893

Marie Coleman Smoke shuts Canberra child care centres https://t.co/H2clForyC5 via @canberratimes 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.