You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Child Abuse Charges Filed Against Carla Faith The state has shut down her 4 child care facilities in Colorado Springs. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:52Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Marie Coleman Smoke shuts Canberra child care centres https://t.co/H2clForyC5 via @canberratimes 43 minutes ago