'A selfless and special man': Guard of honour as family farewells hero firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer

Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, died in December when his fire truck rolled while battling the large Green Wattle Creek blaze near the town of Buxton.



Recent related news from verified sources Family remembers 'hero' firefighter Samuel McPaul as a selfless community man NSW volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul is being mourned by his family, friends and community after he lost his life fighting a vicious fire near the...

SBS 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this