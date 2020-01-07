Global  

'A selfless and special man': Guard of honour as family farewells hero firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer

SBS Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, died in December when his fire truck rolled while battling the large Green Wattle Creek blaze near the town of Buxton.
