Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest donates $70 million to bushfire recovery

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Fortescue Metals chairman Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest will donate $70 million to the bushfire recovery effort.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest makes $72 million pledge to Australia bush fire recovery

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest makes $72 million pledge to Australia bush fire recoveryBillionaire Australian businessman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has announced a A$70 million ($72m) bushfire recovery package.The ABC reports the WA mining magnate...
New Zealand Herald

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest announces $70 million for bushfire recovery and long term resilience

About $10 million will be used for immediate bushfire relief and $10 million will go toward mobilising specialist volunteers from WA, with the remainder going...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackJackson2355

S.A.Jackson RT @martybeetsphoto: Billionaire mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest makes $72 million pledge to Australia bush fire recovery, via @nzhe… 2 minutes ago

whereisdaz

Dr Darren Saunders RT @Sophiemcneill: Twiggy donates 70 million which is amazing but at same time spreads the arson theory that experts have discounted “A war… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.