Bill Cosby files appeal over sex assault

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Bill Cosby has filed an appeal after a court upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Bill Cosby seeks new appeal with Pennsylvania State Supreme Court

Bill Cosby seeks new appeal with Pennsylvania State Supreme Court 00:44

 Incarcerated comedian Bill Cosby is asking judges at the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to consider his latest appeal against his s*x assault conviction.

Bill Cosby Blames #MeToo Movement For Sexual Assault Conviction [Video]Bill Cosby Blames #MeToo Movement For Sexual Assault Conviction

Cosby filed an appeal Thursday with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26

Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction [Video]Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction

Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:37


Bill Cosby files another appeal against sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby has filed an appeal after a court upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.
SBS

Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania top court to hear appeal on sex crime conviction

Lawyers for Bill Cosby on Thursday asked the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to hear his appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction, a month after a lower court...
Reuters

BLM_JAIN

NICOLE JAIN COFFEE RT @BillCosby: Watch publicist, Andrew Wyatt, discuss the latest developments in the Bill Cosby case with Frankie Darcell. #FreeBillCosby… 11 minutes ago

bibsco

Antonio Bibbs RT @kia_soto: Bill Cosby, Citing #MeToo Bias, Files New Appeal - The New York Times https://t.co/kc8GJ6OkPS 46 minutes ago

chunkysirloin

Dan Campbell Bill Cosby, Citing #MeToo Bias, Files New Appeal https://t.co/lI2VDcJEKl https://t.co/qZUo2qHJdv 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Bill Cosby, Citing #MeToo Bias, Files New Appeal https://t.co/XB9qtU9yi4 https://t.co/VA1FgPshcd 5 hours ago

KLGates_Appeals

K&L Gates Appeals Bill Cosby’s petition for allowance of appeal seeking review by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court now available online… https://t.co/yqPjJ3eEQm 6 hours ago

BillCosby

Bill Cosby Watch publicist, Andrew Wyatt, discuss the latest developments in the Bill Cosby case with Frankie Darcell.… https://t.co/vqWAsBRewf 7 hours ago

TOEACHHISPHONE

TOEACHHISPHONE RT @Newsy: The 82-year-old is currently serving a three- to 10-year sentence at a maximum-security state prison. https://t.co/mvPn3A8zie 10 hours ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze Bill Cosby, Citing #MeToo Bias, Files New Appeal https://t.co/zvXo5shQDD 10 hours ago

