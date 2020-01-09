Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Queen 'demands solution' for Harry, Meghan

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Senior royals have asked aides to work "at pace" with governments and Prince Harry and Meghan's household to nut out the details of the couple's future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future

Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future 00:54

 The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives [Video]Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives The presenter is an executive producer of the franchise and joked the former 'Suits' actress would be welcome to join one of the reality shows..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:21Published

EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals? [Video]EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals?

They&apos;ve announced that they&apos;re stepping back from senior roles in the royal family, but are Prince Harry and Meghan trying to have their cake and eat it? David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senior royals demand a 'workable solution' for Harry and Meghan's future

Senior royals have asked aides to work "at pace" with governments and Prince Harry and Meghan's household to nut out the details of the couple's future.
SBS

'Days not weeks': Queen intervenes in Prince Harry and Meghan split from royal family

Buckingham Palace has sought to regain control of the saga by saying that a plan had been put in place to heal the damaging rift.
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Harry And Meghan: Royal Family Locked In Crisis Talks As Queen Demands 'Workable Solution' For Couple 'Within Days' https://t.co/Cb7QdxGsZI 4 seconds ago

BailiwickUK

Bailiwick Express UK Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan’s future ‘within days’ | Bailiwick Express UK https://t.co/JSPMXXMYgj 20 minutes ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK Royal family locked in crisis talks as Queen demands "workable solution" for Harry and Meghan "within days" https://t.co/tTdhveQAis 31 minutes ago

En24_News

En24 News #MEGXIT: Harry and Meghan step back, Queen Elizabeth II demands a quick “solution” https://t.co/eFW6YZHlns 52 minutes ago

NewsOnScotland

NEWSONSCOTLAND Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future ‘within days’ https://t.co/pRrH03zHWy #Scotland https://t.co/dUUoSnkNXo 2 hours ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future ‘within days’ https://t.co/uB4QuxkbXk 2 hours ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future ‘within days’ https://t.co/CHWbl8fNpa 2 hours ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland It comes after the couple's bombshell statement on Wednesday https://t.co/UO8cnzMQ0v 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.