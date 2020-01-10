Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lodge lost in Kangaroo Island fire

SBS Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The operators of a popular lodge at Vivonne Bay on Kangaroo Island have confirmed it has been lost in the bushfires.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island

Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island 06:01

 Occurred on January 2, 2020 / Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "A fire twister and fire tornado on Kangaroo Island during a devastating bushfire."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video shows wallabies fleeing bushfires in Australia [Video]Video shows wallabies fleeing bushfires in Australia

Several wallabies were spotted fleeing a towering bushfire near a wilderness retreat on South Australia's Kangaroo Island. Roughly half the land on the island has been burned in the blaze, and at least..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:20Published

WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island [Video]WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island

The wildfires in Australia have taken a toll on animals. Here's a look at those who are helping the animals on Kangaroo Island.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers assessing damage from devastating fires

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) is assessing damage caused to its timber plantations and those of independent tree growers from recent...
Proactive Investors

Kangaroo Island fire claims two lives

Firefighters are continuing to work on the fatal Kangaroo Island bushfire that has blackened more than 155,000 hectares.
SBS


Tweets about this

tassie_JR

Jon Rodman RT @7NewsAustralia: Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control fire… 5 minutes ago

ShaneDaw1

Shane Daw RT @7NewsSydney: Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control fires c… 6 minutes ago

7NewsBrisbane

7NEWS Brisbane Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control… https://t.co/fW50sbvru0 11 minutes ago

cheztrev

cheryl RT @7NewsMelbourne: Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control fire… 11 minutes ago

sexychicky83

Kristy-licious Grey Lodge lost in Kangaroo Island fire https://t.co/irZmbaVccn 33 minutes ago

7NewsAdelaide

7NEWS Adelaide Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control… https://t.co/rGKfl8SO8w 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.