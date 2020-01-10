Jon Rodman RT @7NewsAustralia: Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control fire… 5 minutes ago Shane Daw RT @7NewsSydney: Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control fires c… 6 minutes ago 7NEWS Brisbane Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control… https://t.co/fW50sbvru0 11 minutes ago cheryl RT @7NewsMelbourne: Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control fire… 11 minutes ago Kristy-licious Grey Lodge lost in Kangaroo Island fire https://t.co/irZmbaVccn 33 minutes ago 7NEWS Adelaide Kangaroo Island: The SA government has called on its federal counterparts to provide further aid as out of control… https://t.co/rGKfl8SO8w 41 minutes ago