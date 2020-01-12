Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Garnaut urges zero emissions target 'ASAP'

SBS Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Australia must aim for zero emissions as soon as possible otherwise bushfire conditions will become worse in the future, economist Ross Garnaut says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IEEFA_AsiaPac

IEEFA_AsiaPacific Australia should be aiming for zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible otherwise bushfire conditions will… https://t.co/CWM7p3vH2E 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.