Garnaut urges zero emissions target 'ASAP' Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Australia must aim for zero emissions as soon as possible otherwise bushfire conditions will become worse in the future, economist Ross Garnaut says. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IEEFA_AsiaPacific Australia should be aiming for zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible otherwise bushfire conditions will… https://t.co/CWM7p3vH2E 10 minutes ago