Israel Folau says Australians should have asked God for help to prevent bushfires

SBS Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Just months after Israel Folau sparked outrage for suggesting fires and drought were God's punishment for legalising same-sex marriage, he has broken down in church asking 'why does it take something so devastating like the bushfires for people to humble themselves and get down on their knees and ask God for help?'
