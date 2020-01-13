Global  

Exclusive: Tens of thousands rush to become volunteer firefighters amid Australia's bushfires

SBS Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The NSW Rural Fire Service has received more than five times its usual amount of annual enquiries in less than three months, as fire services in Victoria and South Australia also report an increase in people wanting to volunteer.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage

Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage 01:13

 The bushfire crisis has piled pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the U.N. Paris climate accord last year.

Recent related news from verified sources

Big business and rich-listers donate millions for fire relief

Australia's biggest businesses have started tipping in money and other forms of support for communities affected by devastating bushfires, and the volunteer...
The Age Also reported by •Just Jared

