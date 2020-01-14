Global  

'Time fore new leadership': Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman steps down

SBS Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman is stepping down from the role he's held since 2014, the Liberal leader announced at a snap press conference.
