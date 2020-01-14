Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman steps down

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman has resigned, saying "the time is right" for new leadership two years out from the next state poll.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Time fore new leadership': Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman steps down

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman is stepping down from the role he's held since 2014, the Liberal leader announced at a snap press conference.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

roseannebyrne

💧🔥🔥🔥🐨🌱FiresStillBurning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 RT @AngeMaryClaire: “I leave this job with Tasmania in a better place than when we started" Will Hodgman quitting as Tasmanian premier, to… 24 seconds ago

BobcullenC

Robert RT @swegen31: Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman is about to announce he’s stepping down. #politas 3 minutes ago

PolarNicole

Dr Nicole Hellessey Tasmanian premier Will Hodgman resigns in shock announcement https://t.co/PeDMrENpRe 4 minutes ago

kangabella

💧Simone RT @BarnsGreg: #politas The laziest premier in Australia resigns. Lamentable record of zero reform and widening inequality Tasmanian Pr… 4 minutes ago

rationaliza

Rationaliza 🇦🇺 RT @netz_melb: Dubbed the "nice guy of politics" by all, Tasmanian Liberal premier Will Hodgman retires from politics. During his 6 years… 7 minutes ago

PoliticalBee

B.L. McMillan RT @hazydav: Tasmanian premier Will Hodgman resigns in shock announcement https://t.co/q3wW7HSNlA 7 minutes ago

patharte8

peeweegrump RT @WilmaSlurrie: #SlurrieBreakingNews The Tasmanian premier, Will Hodgman, has announced he will resign from politics to spend more time w… 8 minutes ago

deb2829

Debora Mary RT @ScottMorrisonMP: Will Hodgman is a Tasmanian and Liberal legend. He has led an extraordinary turnaround in Tasmania and has set his sta… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.