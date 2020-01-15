Global  

Victorian bushfire death toll rises to five as smoke plays havoc across state

SBS Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Smoke blowing in from the bushfires still raging in Victoria has forced the closure of one of Melbourne Airport's runways.
Dad-of-two forest worker takes Victorian bushfire death toll to three

A Forest Fires Management worker killed in a road accident has been confirmed as a victim of Victoria's bushfires, taking the state's death toll to three.
SBS

Australia bush-fires: Firefighter dies battling Victoria blaze

Australia bush-fires: Firefighter dies battling Victoria blazeThe Victorian bush-fire death toll has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.The Forest Fire Management Victoria...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSReuters

Tweets about this

yadbro

Robert Dunlop RT @AllanSeymour1: People killed in home insulation: 3? In bushfires (excluding via asthma etc): 28 Official death toll for this Aust bush… 50 minutes ago

mrmintslice

💧Rodd Clarkson RT @raywilton4: “Bushfires death toll rises as hazardous smoke haze expected to clear | The New Daily https://t.co/8AEXwLlYXm official deat… 57 minutes ago

raywilton4

💧Ray Wilton 💧💦 “Bushfires death toll rises as hazardous smoke haze expected to clear | The New Daily https://t.co/8AEXwLlYXm offic… https://t.co/yuaJblUGln 5 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Victorian bushfire death toll rises to five as smoke plays havoc across state https://t.co/CjmX3tkB8B via @skinnergj 11 hours ago

rjstrikers

Roberto Jones RT @SBSNews: Victorian emergency services have confirmed a fifth bushfire-related death, saying contractor David Moresi died as a result of… 11 hours ago

auntyfudge

Lady jill Victorian bushfire death toll rises to five as smoke plays havoc across state https://t.co/mApWz28U0Y via @SBSNews 11 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Victorian bushfire death toll rises to five as smoke plays havoc across state https://t.co/MfJKEfCjSs via @skinnergj 12 hours ago

myrddenbuckley

Gary Buckley™ Victorian bushfire death toll rises to five as smoke plays havoc across state. https://t.co/lvbzXzWQ5f via @SBSNews 14 hours ago

