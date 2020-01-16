Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Merry Rainmas': Wet weather brings celebrations, but also potential dangers

SBS Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
People throughout New South Wales and Victoria have welcomed heavy rains, which are expected to stick around for the rest of the week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Merry Rainmas': Wet weather brings celebrations and potential dangers

People throughout New South Wales and Victoria have welcomed heavy rains, which are expected to stick around for the rest of the week.
SBS


Tweets about this

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest 'Merry Rainmas': Wet weather brings celebrations, but also potential dangers https://t.co/5z4DZ6qwRN via @skinnergj 4 minutes ago

FrancisTaylorAU

Francis Taylor 'Merry Rainmas': Wet weather brings celebrations, but also potential dangers https://t.co/ozX1lb2MQu via @SBSNews 40 minutes ago

JhaAmit91

Amit Kumar Jha RT @SBSNews: Heavy rain and stormy weather across NSW’s fire-ravaged east has brought celebrations – but authorities are warning it could a… 54 minutes ago

Anurag87192808

Anurag RT @SBSNews: Wet weather was welcome relief as it fell over firegrounds and allowed the Rural Fire Service to further strengthen containmen… 1 hour ago

SBSNews

SBS News Wet weather was welcome relief as it fell over firegrounds and allowed the Rural Fire Service to further strengthen… https://t.co/ejE0tt2YgS 1 hour ago

erika_paulsen

Erika Paulsen The NSW State Emergency Service is warning much-needed rain and thunderstorms sweeping across the state could bring… https://t.co/28aK8t7rW0 2 hours ago

GreenEntreprise

Green Entreprises RT @SBSNews: The NSW State Emergency Service is warning much-needed rain and thunderstorms sweeping across the state could bring new risks… 2 hours ago

Par1Lily

Lily Parker The NSW State Emergency Service is warning much-needed rain and thunderstorms sweeping across the state could bring… https://t.co/BPadiV6E1o 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.