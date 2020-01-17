Global  

Jury selected for Weinstein rape trial

SBS Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A jury has been selected for the rape trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, with opening statements are expected Wednesday.
News video: Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet

Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet 00:48

 A potential juror for Harvey Weinstein's rape case in New York City has been threatened with jail time for writing about the trial online.

Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial [Video]Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

A jury has been selected in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial [Video]Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid won&apos;t be sitting for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein&apos;s NYC rape trial after all.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Set With 7 Men, 3 Women To Decide Rape Charges

A jury of seven men and five women was selected Friday for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial after an arduous, two-week process in which scores of people were...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comReuters India

Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial

During jury selection, prosecutors accused Weinstein’s lawyers of systematically trying to keep young women off the panel
Hindu Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesReuters IndiaReuters

dolanms6

melanie dolan RT @clarissajanlim: Half the jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial are white men. His lawyer wanted a young woman removed as a prospectiv… 28 seconds ago

AUG_Chronicle

Augusta Chronicle Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/K6HLVGYURG 44 seconds ago

Indedotcom

IndeOnline.com NEW YORK - A jury of seven men and five women was selected Friday for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial after an arduou… https://t.co/ilJjoHOS2D 45 seconds ago

pbpost

The Palm Beach Post Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/u7eLevLFNp 46 seconds ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News A jury of seven men and five women has been selected for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after an arduous, two-week p… https://t.co/WpoOnRLaFj 3 minutes ago

KFYRTV

KFYR-TV Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the case against 67-year-old Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/NlAm2stkFH 3 minutes ago

GoErie

GoErie Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/WT1InZg04Q 4 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/2dGYdgD6NB https://t.co/T8tqqYfGdx 5 minutes ago

