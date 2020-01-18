Wiggles take to the stage as Greg Page remains in hospital
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () After suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday night, performer Greg Page remained in hospital Saturday night, while the other "yellow Wiggle" Emma Watkins took his place in the Wiggles' second Sydney bushfire relief concert.
