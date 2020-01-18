Global  

Wiggles take to the stage as Greg Page remains in hospital

The Age Saturday, 18 January 2020
After suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday night, performer Greg Page remained in hospital Saturday night, while the other "yellow Wiggle" Emma Watkins took his place in the Wiggles' second Sydney bushfire relief concert.
News video: Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert 00:33

 Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital. During the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney., the singer fell ill suddenly. CNN reports that the iconic entertainer collapsed toward the end of the concert. The...

The Wiggles' Greg Page recovering in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during wildlife relief concert

The Wiggles' member Greg Page is on the mend after collapsing during a wildlife relief concert. 
FOXNews.com

The Wiggles Star Greg Page Collapses at Bushfire Relief Show

The Wiggles star Greg Page is in serious but stable condition after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while onstage. Page and his comrades appeared to be...
TMZ.com

