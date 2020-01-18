Global  

Harry, Meghan drop 'royal highness' titles

SBS Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and wife Meghan will no longer be working members of the royal family and will not use their "royal highness" titles, Buckingham Palace says.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future [Video]Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on..

Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals [Video]Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals

British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness”..

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan give up royal titles, public funding

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer be working members of the Royal Family and will, therefore, no longer use royal titles,...
CBC.ca

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of a settlement with the...
Bangkok Post

