Tears, tributes as second Wiggles fire benefit goes ahead without Greg Page

SBS Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
A day after Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest on stage during a sold-out fundraiser show, the second concert went ahead with the help of a special guest.
News video: Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert 00:33

 Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital. During the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney., the singer fell ill suddenly. CNN reports that the iconic entertainer collapsed toward the end of the concert. The...

Recent related news from verified sources

The Wiggles Star Greg Page Collapses at Bushfire Relief Show

The Wiggles star Greg Page is in serious but stable condition after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while onstage. Page and his comrades appeared to be...
TMZ.com Also reported by •The AgeE! OnlineFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBBC NewsSBS

Choo, choo, chugga chugga ...CPR: The Wiggles colleagues save Yellow Wiggle Greg Page after cardiac arrest

Choo, choo, chugga chugga ...CPR: The Wiggles colleagues save Yellow Wiggle Greg Page after cardiac arrestTwo Wiggles cast members and a nurse in the audience saved the life of Yellow Wiggle Greg Page after he suffered cardiac arrest during the band's bushfire relief...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •E! Online

