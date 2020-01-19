Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Anthony Albanese says Labor's 45 per cent emissions target was a 'mistake'

SBS Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Anthony Albanese has said Labor made a "mistake" by sticking with its 2015 policy of a 45 per cent emissions target by 2030 at last year's federal election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Albanese flags dumping 45 per cent emissions target

The federal Labor leader's comments come amid an intense debate about Australia's climate change policies during the devastating bushfire season.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.