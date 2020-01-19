Global  

Iranian Australians hold memorial for victims of downed Ukrainian passenger jet

SBS Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Iranian Australians have gathered in Sydney to remember the victims of a passenger plane that was shot down by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
News video: Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims

Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims 00:39

 The Foreign Secretary has joined a memorial event dedicated to the victims of the passenger jet shot down by Iran ahead of meeting ministers from five other nations to discuss the incident. Dominic Raab took part in a candle lighting ceremony at the High Commission of Canada in central London.

Ministers pursue “accountability, transparency and justice' [Video]Ministers pursue “accountability, transparency and justice"

Ministers from five countries who lost citizens in the passenger jet shot down over Tehran have called on Iran to accept "full responsibility" and compensate the victims' families. A statement issued..

Foreign ministers pay respects to Iran plane victims [Video]Foreign ministers pay respects to Iran plane victims

Dominic Raab and foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan lit candles and observed a silence to remember the 176 people who died when a passenger plane was shot down in Iran on..

Ukrainian Plane Tragedy Challenges Tehran’s Narrative Of 1988 US Shoot-Down Of Iranian Airliner – Analysis

By Golnaz Esfandiari* (RFE/RL) — Iran’s unintentional downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet that killed 176 people, including many Iranians, has invoked...
Eurasia Review

Ukraine says Iran to hand over downed jet's black boxes

Ukraine says Iran to hand over downed jet's black boxesKiev (AFP) Jan 17, 2020 Ukraine said Friday Iran was ready to hand over the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian passenger plane downed by an Iranian...
Energy Daily

