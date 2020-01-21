‘This is just a rort’: Anthony Albanese says PM must sack Bridget McKenzie Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former sports minister Bridget McKenzie is resisting mounting pressure to resign after handing a $36,000 grant to a shooting club in regional Victoria without disclosing her membership. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this