Matt Skoss Bridget, your upturned sword won't glisten in the moonlight due to the smoke...but it awaits. Hope ⁦@pmc_gov_au⁩ h… https://t.co/SKofMRtn7v 4 hours ago Erika Paulsen me Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his dep… https://t.co/DB890WNlVp 4 hours ago David RT @SBSNews: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his department… 5 hours ago Skylar Johnson Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his… https://t.co/nIQC10Dzz6 6 hours ago Dr Paula Joyce Ahahahahahahahah! About as excited to see the outcome of this as I am for the impeachment. #whome #scomomademedoit… https://t.co/Zktp5vyz4K 6 hours ago colin seeger Seriously??? He 'refers' it to the head of the department that many think masterninded tthe whole***thing.?????… https://t.co/wZG0vfKOOm 6 hours ago Max Power Sports grants scandal: Prime Minister orders investigation into Bridget McKenzie conduct https://t.co/q6G4Tu1jKE vi… https://t.co/LI2fQwcf0T 8 hours ago Margaret Mary lewis⚘ Sports grants scandal: Prime Minister orders investigation into Bridget McKenzie conduct https://t.co/G4rTvTzCdI via @SBSNews 8 hours ago