Chinese-Australians cancel flights home as deadly coronavirus spreads

SBS Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Some Chinese-Australians have been forced to change their Lunar New Year travel plans as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.
News video: Face masks sold out at Chinese pharmacy during outbreak of new deadly coronavirus

Face masks sold out at Chinese pharmacy during outbreak of new deadly coronavirus 00:42

 Face masks were sold out in a pharmacy in eastern China during the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus.

China closes off city of 11 million people [Video]China closes off city of 11 million people

Chinese state media has said the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains to contain a new virus that has killed 17 people. The state-owned People's Daily newspaper said in a tweet..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Doctors On Alert For Coronavirus After Chinese City Shuts Down Flights, Trains [Video]Doctors On Alert For Coronavirus After Chinese City Shuts Down Flights, Trains

The state sent a letter to health care providers advising them on how to handle possible coronavirus cases. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:26Published

agwalker01

Tony Walker RT @TheRMH: Dr Irani Thevarajan, infectious disease physician at the Victorian Infectious Diseases Service based at @TheRMH and @TheDoherty… 3 hours ago

TheRMH

The Royal Melbourne Hospital Dr Irani Thevarajan, infectious disease physician at the Victorian Infectious Diseases Service based at @TheRMH and… https://t.co/Ui5k9qOdPW 3 hours ago

CIACOceania

@CIAC Chinese-Australians cancel flights home as deadly coronavirus spreads https://t.co/dp169ebflG @SBSNews 6 hours ago

yebosfaye

Jeanette Sobey RT @SBSNews: Some Chinese-Australians have been forced to change their Lunar New Year travel plans as the deadly coronavirus continues to s… 7 hours ago

erika_paulsen

Erika Paulsen Some Chinese-Australians have been forced to change their Lunar New Year travel plans as the deadly coronavirus con… https://t.co/0HmYzPbHJs 17 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Chinese-Australians cancel flights home as deadly coronavirus spreads https://t.co/inl0TvblXz via @skinnergj 18 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Some Chinese-Australians have been forced to change their Lunar New Year travel plans as the deadly coronavirus con… https://t.co/KEEscgT3dg 21 hours ago

