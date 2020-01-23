Three US firefighters die after air tanker crashes in southern NSW

Lyndall Ley RT @MagdaSzubanski: This is devastating news. The courage & selflessness of firefighters is beyond comprehension. Deepest condolences to th… 5 minutes ago

Issac Magana RT @ABC30: Three U.S. firefighters are dead after their C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in Australia. h… 5 minutes ago

Lynne Corboy Three firefighters dead after Large Air Tanker crashes while fighting bushfires in southern NSW https://t.co/m3ZUMCJ5TT 6 minutes ago

jill march RT @Channel4News: Three firefighters have died after their aerial water tanker crashed while battling the bush fires in Australia. Police a… 15 minutes ago

KSL NewsRadio Three American firefighters have died helping battle the Australian wildfires after the C-130 Hercules aerial water… https://t.co/EiNTkjGeeH 16 minutes ago

Z RT @Atlantide4world: #Australia | Three American firefighters have died after a C-130 water tanker plane crashed while battling a blaze in… 17 minutes ago