Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Three US firefighters die after air tanker crashes in southern NSW

SBS Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The horror of Australia's bushfire season is again apparent with confirmation three US residents were killed in a firefighting air tanker crash in southern NSW.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian Air Tanker Crashes While Fighting Australian Bushfires Killing Three US Firefighters

Canadian Air Tanker Crashes While Fighting Australian Bushfires Killing Three US Firefighters 00:49

 Three United States firefighters died while operating a Canadian Air Tanker being used to battle Australian bushfires. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Canadian air tanker crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, three dead [Video]Canadian air tanker crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, three dead

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia&apos;s alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 Firefighters From U.S. Are Killed as Air Tanker Crashes in Australia

SYDNEY — Three firefighters from the United States were killed Thursday as a large aircraft being used to battle bushfires crashed south of the Australian...
Seattle Times

Eye Opener: China locks down another city as the coronavirus spreads

The coronavirus that's killed at least 17 people may have reached a second U.S. airport as China locks down two major cities in the province where the outbreak...
CBS News


Tweets about this

LeyLyndall

Lyndall Ley RT @MagdaSzubanski: This is devastating news. The courage & selflessness of firefighters is beyond comprehension. Deepest condolences to th… 5 minutes ago

issaciams

Issac Magana RT @ABC30: Three U.S. firefighters are dead after their C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in Australia. h… 5 minutes ago

lynnecor

Lynne Corboy Three firefighters dead after Large Air Tanker crashes while fighting bushfires in southern NSW https://t.co/m3ZUMCJ5TT 6 minutes ago

futuritymom

jill march RT @Channel4News: Three firefighters have died after their aerial water tanker crashed while battling the bush fires in Australia. Police a… 15 minutes ago

kslnewsradio

KSL NewsRadio Three American firefighters have died helping battle the Australian wildfires after the C-130 Hercules aerial water… https://t.co/EiNTkjGeeH 16 minutes ago

IronFalcon77

Z RT @Atlantide4world: #Australia | Three American firefighters have died after a C-130 water tanker plane crashed while battling a blaze in… 17 minutes ago

commonsence1822

Austin McIntosh✈️ RT @airlivenet: BREAKING Three firefighters from U.S. killed after a C-130 water tanker has crashed in the Snowy Monaro area, Australia ht… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.