Bodies of American firefighters being retrieved from NSW crash site

SBS Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Investigators are in the process of recovering the bodies of three American firefighters who died while battling a large fire in New South Wales.
News video: 3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires 01:47

 Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Colorado man leading American-Canadian fire crew battling Australian brushfires [Video]Colorado man leading American-Canadian fire crew battling Australian brushfires

Twenty more American firefighters arrived in Bega on Monday, led by a Colorado man, where they are preparing to deploy to support the Australians.

'Complicated' crash site in active fire area will take days to assess, experts say

The bodies of the American firefighters will most likely be removed on Friday so that investigators can examine the site on the weekend.
3 American firefighters killed in Australia crash – all US military veterans -- are identified

The three American firefighters who were killed Thursday in the crash of a C-130 Hercules water tanker plane while helping to battle the raging wildfires in...
