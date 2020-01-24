Global  

US teenager Coco Gauff eliminates defending champion Naomi Osaka from Australian Open

SBS Friday, 24 January 2020
Playing in her first Australian Open, 15-year-old American Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis world by eliminating defending champion Naomi Osaka.
 Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

