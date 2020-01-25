Global  

Tanya Plibersek calls for Australian children to take pledge of allegiance

SBS Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Labor frontbencher and former deputy leader Tanya Plibersek believes Australian school children should pledge allegiance to the country.
