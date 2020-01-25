Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Eye doctor James Muecke named Australian of the Year for his work fighting blindness

SBS Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
South Australian Dr James Muecke has been named 2020 Australian of the Year award for his work in preventing blindness that impacts 1 in 10 Australians.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi [Video]A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconic droid character R2-D2. Film buff Ricky Butler, 65, has spent the last..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

This spectacular birds eye footage shows 18,000 Christmas trees growing on a sprawling country estate this festive season [Video]This spectacular birds eye footage shows 18,000 Christmas trees growing on a sprawling country estate this festive season

This spectacular birds eye footage shows 18,000 Christmas trees on a country estate ready to be purchased on the "busiest weekend of the festive season".The brilliant video was shot using a drone at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian of the Year calls for sugar tax to fight diabetes-caused blindness

South Australian eye surgeon Dr James Muecke has vowed to use his platform as Australian of the Year to advocate for a tax on sugary drinks.  
The Age

Australian of the Year nominee highlights forgotten cut to Medicare

Dr Geoff Thompson sports doctor and an Australian of the Year nominee. Yet the field in which he works seems to be politically forgotten.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.