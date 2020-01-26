Global  

Across Australia, thousands are attending Invasion Day rallies

SBS Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Thousands are marching in Invasion Day rallies across Australia, in an effort to shine a spotlight on the history and struggles of Australia’s first peoples.
Thousands rally across Australia to mark Invasion Day

Thousands are expected to march in Invasion Day rallies across Australia, in an effort to shine a spotlight on the history and struggles of Australia’s first...
SBS

Organisers of Melbourne Invasion Day rally want protesters to #paytherent

Organisers of Melbourne Invasion Day rally want protesters to #paytherentOrganisers of a protest against Australia Day have asked attendees to bring cash and bank cards to "pay the rent" to Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait...
New Zealand Herald

rene_horton

Rene Horton RT @SBSNews: Across the country, thousands have turned out for Invasion Day rallies, with chants of “always was, always will be Aboriginal… 4 minutes ago

scorpionic

Anna RT @SBSNews: Thousands are marching in 'Invasion Day' rallies across Australia right now #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe #AustraliaDay #InvasionDay… 5 minutes ago

heidi_k_edmonds

Dr Heidi Edmonds RT @heidi_k_edmonds: Invasion Day rallies are where it's at. #treaty #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe https://t.co/d8sqWSSXvJ 14 minutes ago

heidi_k_edmonds

Dr Heidi Edmonds Invasion Day rallies are where it's at. #treaty #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe https://t.co/d8sqWSSXvJ 20 minutes ago

