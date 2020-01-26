Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Sexual assault survivor advocates outraged over Bettina Arndt's Aus Day honour

SBS Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Bettina Arndt has received an Australia Day honour for her service to "gender equity through advocacy for men".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jackson78470423

Jackson RT @SummerMayFinlay: Absolutely disgusted that this years Australian of the year is someone who has actively harmed women’s & children’s ri… 10 seconds ago

SummerMayFinlay

Summer May Finlay Absolutely disgusted that this years Australian of the year is someone who has actively harmed women’s & children’s… https://t.co/Sr8S1Qp7kQ 7 minutes ago

jess_ison_

Jess Ison RT @shakirahussein: 'I feel sick': Sexual assault survivor advocates outraged over Bettina Arndt's Australia Day honour https://t.co/P1aMLe… 9 minutes ago

lpapoutsis

Liana Papoutsis I feel sick. Sexual assault survivor advocates outraged over Bettina Arndt's Aus Day honour https://t.co/MVctmix7mh via @SBSNews 16 minutes ago

kewmaryboro

Stewart Bryant RT @SBSNews: An Australia Day honour for controversial writer and***therapist Bettina Arndt has been condemned by advocates of domestic v… 24 minutes ago

shakirahussein

Shakira Hussein 'I feel sick': Sexual assault survivor advocates outraged over Bettina Arndt's Australia Day honour https://t.co/P1aMLe2PLa via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.