Emergency warning for fire near Canberra posing risk to 'all lives directly in its path'

SBS Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A fire near Canberra in Namadgi National Park is about nine kilometres southwest of Tharwa village and 15km from the suburb of Banks.
Plane flies through smoke from Canberra fires [Video]Plane flies through smoke from Canberra fires

A plane flies over a huge bushfire in Namadgi National Park near Australia's capital city Canberra.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt [Video]Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt

Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out. The fire erupted near the airport as blistering temperatures returned to the area following a few..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

eldublya

El Dublya https://t.co/AbuLUPUETc #CanberraFires started by a Defence helicopter?? You have got to be kidding me. 8 minutes ago

mikebarlow2

Mike Barlow Defence chopper started Canberra fire https://t.co/74JLBzi1uS via @newscomauHQ #auspol #auspol2020 #nswfires #nswbushfires #nswrfs 1 hour ago

BonnyMsB

Blythe Guilfoyle RT @VicStormChasers: This is the Orroral fire in the ACT! Photo was taken by Tianne Tianne near Banks. The fire is at Emergency Warning l… 2 hours ago

DiWoolley1

Diana Woolley ACT bushfire: it's too late to leave https://t.co/jClQUXNbTC 2 hours ago

Wombat389

Peter Dixon Emergency warning for fire near Canberra posing risk to 'all lives directly in its path' https://t.co/ksvYVRugS8 via @SBSNews 3 hours ago

amita_bansal

Amita Bansal Emergency warning for fire near Canberra https://t.co/HhPCFSnbPC via @canberratimes #AustralianBushfires #CanberraSmoke 3 hours ago

VicStormChasers

Vic Storm Chasers This is the Orroral fire in the ACT! Photo was taken by Tianne Tianne near Banks. The fire is at Emergency Warnin… https://t.co/LUFTrX65SF 4 hours ago

01000011CS

ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢⏳🇭🇲🇬🇧🇺🇸Progressive 2 Far Left. RT @JohnLocker4: Emergency warning for fire near Canberra posing risk to 'all lives directly in its path' https://t.co/UpMZS6uOrV via @SBSN… 5 hours ago

