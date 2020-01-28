Four-year-old Christmas Island detainee to be escorted to first day of school by guards

Jo Mercuri RT @TomHRLC: First day of school - escorted by armed guards. This is Australia. https://t.co/RurpuNebYM 37 seconds ago Robyn Essex RT @Kon__K: Take this in and share it everywhere. 4 year - old Kopika on her first day of school Will be accompanied by armed guards Im… 1 minute ago peeweegrump RT @Kon__K: 4 yr old child to be escorted to 1st day of school by armed guards How #Dutton tries to turn us against #refugees. You teach p… 3 minutes ago Carmel Nunan RT @PSyvret: Australia, hang your heads in shame. #BackToBilo https://t.co/qYzulRmrFr via @SBSNews 4 minutes ago HIGH TREASON RT @davidfickling: Reminds me of civil rights activist @RubyBridges Except in that case the guards were protecting a child from violent ci… 5 minutes ago