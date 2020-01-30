Forty-one people tested for coronavirus in Queensland after infected man caught domestic flight
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Queensland Health authorities are working to contact all customers of a Tiger Airways flight between Melbourne and the Gold Coast after it was confirmed one of the passengers had contracted the new coronavirus.
Japan along with several other countries, has evacuated hundreds of its citizens from the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, which is under virtual lockdown. But at least three people from its first flight tested positive for the virus once they landed in Tokyo. Michelle Hennessy reports.