Forty-one people tested for coronavirus in Queensland after infected man caught domestic flight

SBS Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Queensland Health authorities are working to contact all customers of a Tiger Airways flight between Melbourne and the Gold Coast after it was confirmed one of the passengers had contracted the new coronavirus.
News video: Japan: Three new virus cases from Wuhan evacuees

Japan: Three new virus cases from Wuhan evacuees 02:08

 Japan along with several other countries, has evacuated hundreds of its citizens from the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, which is under virtual lockdown. But at least three people from its first flight tested positive for the virus once they landed in Tokyo. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Two quarantined and tested for deadly coronavirus in Queensland

Two people in Queensland are being tested for the deadly coronavirus, health authorities say.
SBS

Two quarantined and tested for coronavirus in Queensland, four tested in NSW

Two people in Queensland are being tested for the deadly coronavirus, health authorities say.
SBS


zhqi289

Jing RT @SBSNews: Queensland Health authorities are working to contact all customers of a Tiger Airways flight between Melbourne and the Gold Co… 1 hour ago

anthony_carroll

Anthony How does a Chinese national from Wuhan, travelling with eight other people board a connecting flight? Where was cus… https://t.co/BzLXGHspCj 3 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Queensland Health authorities are working to contact all customers of a Tiger Airways flight between Melbourne and… https://t.co/Gc4YHJi3rW 3 hours ago

