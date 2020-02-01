Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Qantas > Qantas to stop flying to mainland China amid coronavirus travel restrictions

Qantas to stop flying to mainland China amid coronavirus travel restrictions

SBS Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Qantas will suspend its direct services to Beijing and Shanghai as a result of international travel restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai 00:32

 British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March. BA.com, the airline’s website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

State Department Issues 'Do Not Travel' Warning For China [Video]State Department Issues 'Do Not Travel' Warning For China

Anyone who continues on with plans to travel to China may be subject to sudden travel restrictions because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:59Published

US State Department Says Don’t Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths Rise [Video]US State Department Says Don’t Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK advises against 'all but essential' travel to mainland China after coronavirus outbreak

Britain on Tuesday advised against 'all but essential' travel to mainland China excluding Hong Kong and Macau due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Reuters India

Coronavirus: UK warns against travel to China

UK Foreign Office warns against all but essential travel to mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak
BBC News Also reported by •PRAVDAUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.