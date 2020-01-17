Global  

McKenzie sports rorts saga not over

SBS Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Bridget McKenzie might have resigned from cabinet over the sports rorts saga but Labor still wants to pursue the scandal in a Senate inquiry.
'Sports rorts': Labor to pursue controversy in Senate inquiry

Bridget McKenzie might have resigned from cabinet over the sports rorts saga but Labor still wants to pursue the scandal in a Senate inquiry.
Sports rorts is in order! The term was invented by the Speaker himself

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will have no wish to start the parliamentary year with Bridget McKenzie still his Sports Minister. The term Sports Rorts has a...
max_power50

Max Power Bridget McKenzie sports rorts saga not over https://t.co/enmwvlLXWG via @SBSNews 30 minutes ago

martsle40gig

Grand Duke Marts RT @khtagh: The Government's defences are crumbling as the sports rorts saga drags on, turns out clubs in LNP seats who didnt even apply go… 56 minutes ago

AndrewW66619812

Andy_Weeble_Weaver⚫🕯️🌍#XR#Green#GTTO McKenzie sports rorts saga not over - https://t.co/LQfMObtZsW 2 hours ago

Rhys_Needham

Rhys Needham The sports rorts saga has become a political vulnerability that can't be explained away https://t.co/8eWz401mvV via @ABCNews 4 hours ago

bandit_brad

💧bandit_brad💧🇦🇺🇲🇾🔥 RT @LesStonehouse: This is turning into a colossal huge cluster***like we have never seen before or my freaking memory is going #auspo… 6 hours ago

drobwlldiad

💧Emily says EVACUATE & we're on fire 🔥💚 RT @TomMcIlroy: Breaking: Scott Morrison says Senator Bridget McKenzie has resigned over her conflict of interest in the sports rorts saga… 7 hours ago

savegloucester

Save Gloucester RT @australian: Barnaby Joyce circles after Bridget McKenzie quits over sports rorts saga https://t.co/rXkGkPsx1g 7 hours ago

australian

The Australian Barnaby Joyce circles after Bridget McKenzie quits over sports rorts saga https://t.co/rXkGkPsx1g 7 hours ago

