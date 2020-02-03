Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Barnaby Joyce > Barnaby Joyce prepared to challenge for Nationals leadership in wake of 'sports rorts' scandal

Barnaby Joyce prepared to challenge for Nationals leadership in wake of 'sports rorts' scandal

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Barnaby Joyce will stand for the leadership of the federal Nationals if Michael McCormack's position is spilled along with the deputy position.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soshann

💧Environmental as Anything💧 RT @SBSNews: Barnaby Joyce says he will put his hand up for The Nationals leadership should Michael McCormack's position be spilled in the… 20 minutes ago

haikeaone1

Freeman Barnaby Joyce prepared to challenge for Nationals leadership in wake of 'sports rorts' scandal National Party NOT… https://t.co/FBJ16SB4uP 40 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Barnaby Joyce says he will put his hand up for The Nationals leadership should Michael McCormack's position be spil… https://t.co/99F2bFcrGr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.