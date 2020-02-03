Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Michael McCormack (Australian politician) > 'There is no vacancy': Michael McCormack rejects rumours of Nationals leadership spill

'There is no vacancy': Michael McCormack rejects rumours of Nationals leadership spill

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The resignation of Bridget McKenzie over the contentious sports grants affair has triggered speculation of a potential leadership challenge to Nationals Leader Michael McCormack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barnaby Joyce prepared to challenge for Nationals leadership in wake of 'sports rorts' scandal

Barnaby Joyce will stand for the leadership of the federal Nationals if Michael McCormack's position is spilled along with the deputy position.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkyNewsAust

Sky News Australia Nationals Leader Michael McCormack has assured “there is no vacancy for the leadership of the National Party” after… https://t.co/EJiokJZQ4Z 1 hour ago

3wombats

Battle Weary Wombat #Army RT @Qldaah: "There is no vacancy for the leadership of the National Party," Michael McCormack declares before giving the media a run-down o… 2 hours ago

bprophetable

💧Bprophetable ⧖ RT @TomMcIlroy: Michael McCormack: "There is no vacancy for the leadership of the National Party. I have delivered for regional Australia.… 4 hours ago

Lins_Oz

Lindsay Parry RT @MattDoran91: Michael McCormack knocking back any questions about Barnaby Joyce coming after his job. "There is no vacancy for the lead… 4 hours ago

RNBreakfast

RN Breakfast Nationals leader Michael McCormack plays down the turmoil surrounding his party's leadership. #auspol… https://t.co/KhS3Jnh8cm 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.