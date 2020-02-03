Global  

Adam Bandt will run for the Greens leadership following Richard Di Natale's resignation

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Adam Bandt is frontrunner to take over as leader of the Greens after Richard Di Natale stepped aside for family reasons.
Adam Bandt is frontrunner to take over as leader of the Greens after Richard Di Natale stepped aside for family reasons.
Adam Bandt poised to become Greens leader after Di Natale resignation

Greens MP Adam Bandt looks set to become the next Greens leader, after Richard Di Natale's surprise resignation on Monday.
