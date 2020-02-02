

Recent related news from verified sources Bob Katter hands over party leadership to his son Colourful crossbencher Bob Katter will handover the leadership of his namesake party to his son on Monday marking a new era of the family's political dynasty.

The Age 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this IAM Platform IAM Platform Curated Tweet: Bob Katter reluctantly passes party’s leadership reins over to son Robbie… https://t.co/Oh6jBsupmN 14 minutes ago DjB RT @SBSNews: Veteran Queensland MP Bob Katter has chosen his son Robbie to be his successor ahead of the state election. https://t.co/oHEr0… 1 hour ago SBS News Veteran Queensland MP Bob Katter has chosen his son Robbie to be his successor ahead of the state election. https://t.co/oHEr0Cm1Hs 2 hours ago