Michael McCormack retains Nationals leadership, David Littleproud named as deputy

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Michael McCormack has retained his role as leader of the Nationals party, saying there has "never before been such an important time" for the party.
Recent related news from verified sources

Australian deputy PM survives leadership challenge

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge during a party room vote of the Nationals – the junior partner in...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSBrisbane Times

'There is no vacancy': Michael McCormack rejects rumours of Nationals leadership spill

The resignation of Bridget McKenzie over the contentious sports grants affair has triggered speculation of a potential leadership challenge to Nationals Leader...
SBS

