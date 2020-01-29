Global  

Plane carrying first Australian coronavirus evacuees touches down on Christmas Island

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Plane transporting Australian coronavirus evacuees from China has arrived on Christmas Island. Elderly passengers and young children were seen getting off the plane. Medical staff were assisting passengers onto buses.
