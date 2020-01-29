Plane carrying first Australian coronavirus evacuees touches down on Christmas Island



Recent related videos from verified sources Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans The Australian government has defended its plans to quarantine Australian evacuees from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, at its controversial offshore detention center at Christmas Island. Libby Hogan.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:43Published 5 days ago Flight with evacuees from China arrives in Alaska A Rhode Island man was on board the first chartered plane of American evacuees from China that arrived in Alaska overnight. Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:39Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources First Australian coronavirus evacuees land on Christmas Island The first Australians evacuated from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, have touched down on Christmas Island.

SBS 7 hours ago



Coronavirus evacuees on Christmas Island 'not showing any signs of illness' The first Australians evacuated from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, have not shown any signs of illness.

SBS 2 hours ago



