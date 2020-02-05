Global  

Watch: US Senate has voted to aquit Donald Trump of impeachment charges

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The US Senate is delivering its verdict on US President Donald Trump 's impeachment charges.
News video: McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct 00:51

 Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the 'rearview mirror.'

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published


US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict the president of abuse of power.
SBS


