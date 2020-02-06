Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Darren Chester > Nationals MPs receive promotions in federal cabinet reshuffle

Nationals MPs receive promotions in federal cabinet reshuffle

SBS Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to the federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keith Pitt in a minor ministerial reshuffle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

byrnes_terence

Terence Byrnes RT @SBSNews: Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keith Pitt in a… 2 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keit… https://t.co/r3h8CEA9Rs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.