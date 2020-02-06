Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Darren Chester > Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt promoted in federal cabinet reshuffle

Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt promoted in federal cabinet reshuffle

SBS Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt have been elevated to Cabinet in a minor ministerial reshuffle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elliemail

💧 Ellie~IPA ENDORSED TROLL as per Gideon Rozner RT @SkyNewsAust: Newly minted Cabinet minister Darren Chester says claims colleague Keith Pitt made a deal with the Nationals leader for a… 7 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt promoted in federal cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/5KQg5IvFAC via @skinnergj 41 minutes ago

SkyNewsAust

Sky News Australia Newly minted Cabinet minister Darren Chester says claims colleague Keith Pitt made a deal with the Nationals leader… https://t.co/UAkrMSBdFh 1 hour ago

byrnes_terence

Terence Byrnes RT @SBSNews: Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keith Pitt in a… 2 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keit… https://t.co/r3h8CEA9Rs 2 hours ago

dailytelegraph

The Daily Telegraph Nationals MPs Darren Chester and Keith Pitt have been elevated to cabinet in a ministerial reshuffle. #auspol… https://t.co/PpG0KvhVfD 3 hours ago

Margaretmaryle3

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ RT @EdwardJWHunter: PM Scott Morrison set to unveil new look frontbench before Question Time Nationals senators Bridget McKenzie and Matt… 1 day ago

EdwardJWHunter

Ed Hunter PM Scott Morrison set to unveil new look frontbench before Question Time Nationals senators Bridget McKenzie and… https://t.co/z7GBNUWEpF 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.