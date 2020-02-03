'Don’t tell anyone': Secret recording of William Tyrrell’s neighbour revealed in court

Global  

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Listening bugs planted in the investigation into missing William Tyrrell caught a widower telling his dead wife not to "tell anyone", a Sydney court has heard.
Secret documents delay William Tyrrell lead investigator's hearing

The lead investigator into the disappearance of toddler William Tyrrell has had his hearing into alleged illegal tapes delayed.


William Tyrrell might have accidentally been run over by neighbour, court hears

Gary Jubelin, a former homicide detective who led the investigation into William's disappearance, is in court accused of illegally recording conversations.
The Age

