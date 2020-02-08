Global  

Harvey Norman apologises after backlash to 'racist' coronavirus sign

SBS Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Harvey Norman has apologised after a handwritten sign linking the coronavirus to products made outside Australia was displayed outside their Albury franchise.
