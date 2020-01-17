Global  

NSW South Coast fire finally out after burning for 74 days across 499,621 hectares

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Currowan Fire, which burnt for 74 days and across 499,621 hectares, destroying 312 homes, has been extinguished, the RFS has confirmed.
