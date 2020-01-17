💧Julie Suwitra RT @SBSNews: The Currowan Fire, which burnt for 74 days and across 499,621 hectares, destroying 312 homes, has been extinguished, the RFS h… 5 minutes ago Rosie RT @10NewsFirst: Finally some good news -- the Currowan fire, which destroyed 312 homes, has been extinguished after burning for more than… 5 minutes ago Bob Owen RT @AdamBujairami: NSW South Coast fire finally out after burning for 74 days across 499,621 hectares https://t.co/ObcvqkxtpZ via @SBSNews… 9 minutes ago Sue Taula NSW South Coast fire finally out after burning for 74 days across 499,621 hectares https://t.co/knVx8yYrXS via @SBSNews 31 minutes ago Diane Massey RT @filanjon: Wonderful news! Thank you @NSWRFS and all the firies! NSW South Coast fire finally out after burning for 74 days across 499,6… 35 minutes ago Filanjon 🇦🇺 Wonderful news! Thank you @NSWRFS and all the firies! NSW South Coast fire finally out after burning for 74 days ac… https://t.co/D1N69GXvtt 36 minutes ago